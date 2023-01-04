Kentucky Wins SEC Home Opener 74-71 over LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky opens SEC play at home with a 74-71 win over LSU with a much improved offense.

Kentucky finished 52% from the floor behind a 21 point (9-13 FG) performance from Jacob Toppin, who had a huge three with 1:13 to play to put Kentucky up 70-66.

Kentucky dominated the boards, grabbing 31 to LSU's 22 rebounds, while putting up 12 second-chance points. Oscar Tshiebwe finished with a gargantuan 19 points, 16 rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 57% in the 1st half and entered the break up 42-38 on an LSU team coming off a 7 game win-streak and a big win over Arkansas.

Sahvir Wheeler went 3-5 from downtown for 11 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists.

