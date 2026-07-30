Kentucky Places Nation-Leading Four Players on AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List

Kentucky volleyball landed a nation-best four players on the 2026 American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year Watch List, the AVCA announced Thursday.

Brooklyn DeLeye, Morgan Gaerte, Kassie O’Brien and Molly Tuozzo were among the 30 players selected nationwide as the Wildcats continue preparations for a season that includes a pursuit of a 10th consecutive Southeastern Conference championship and another trip to the NCAA Final Four.

Kentucky's four selections were the most of any program in the country. Nebraska and Purdue each placed three players on the preseason watch list.

DeLeye earned a spot on the watch list for the third consecutive season. Gaerte, O’Brien and Tuozzo were named to the list for the first time in their careers.

Tuozzo, a senior libero from The Woodlands, Texas, was one of only two players at her position included on the watch list, joining Iowa State's Rachel Van Gorp.

The SEC was represented by eight players from three schools. Kentucky led the conference with four selections, while Texas and Texas A&M each had two representatives.

DeLeye enters the season as one of the nation's most decorated outside hitters. She was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2024, earned AVCA First Team All-America honors in 2025 and is a three-time All-SEC selection.

Gaerte, an opposite hitter who transferred from Notre Dame during the offseason, arrives in Lexington after earning First Team All-ACC honors in 2025. She averaged 4.64 kills per set last season for the Fighting Irish.

O’Brien returns after a standout freshman campaign in which she was named the 2025 AVCA National Freshman of the Year. The setter also earned AVCA Second Team All-America recognition and First Team All-SEC honors.

Tuozzo collected AVCA Third Team All-America honors in 2025 and was named SEC Tournament MVP. She is also a two-time All-SEC selection.

The preseason watch list was compiled by the AVCA Division I Women's Volleyball Awards Committee. The National Player of the Year process will continue throughout the season, including a midseason update in October, semifinalist selections in November and the announcement of finalists in December.

The AVCA National Player of the Year is scheduled to be announced Dec. 18 at the AVCA Awards Banquet in San Antonio.

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