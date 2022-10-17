Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky ranked No. 4 in Associated Press preseason Top 25

UK BASKETBALL.jpg
UK Athletics/LEX 18
UK BASKETBALL.jpg
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 13:11:50-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men’s basketball team was ranked No. 4 in the AP preseason Top 25 for the 2022-23 season.

North Carolina begins the season as the No. 1 ranked team.

The top five teams include Gonzaga, Houston, and Kentucky; Kansas and Baylor finished with the same number of votes for fifth.

UK received two first-place votes.

The full preseason rankings are available here.

Based on preseason polls, UK will have ten total matchups in 2022-23 against top-25 opponents.

The nonconference opponents ranked include Gonzaga (No. 2), Kansas (No. 5), UCLA (No. 8), and Michigan (No. 22). Other SEC opponents ranked include Arkansas (No. 10), Tennessee (No. 11), Auburn (No. 15), and Alabama (No. 20).

The Wildcats have been among the preseason top 10 in 13 of 14 seasons under John Calipari.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps