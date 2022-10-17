Kentucky ranked No. 4 in Associated Press preseason Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men’s basketball team was ranked No. 4 in the AP preseason Top 25 for the 2022-23 season.

North Carolina begins the season as the No. 1 ranked team.

The top five teams include Gonzaga, Houston, and Kentucky; Kansas and Baylor finished with the same number of votes for fifth.

UK received two first-place votes.

The full preseason rankings are available here.

Based on preseason polls, UK will have ten total matchups in 2022-23 against top-25 opponents.

The nonconference opponents ranked include Gonzaga (No. 2), Kansas (No. 5), UCLA (No. 8), and Michigan (No. 22). Other SEC opponents ranked include Arkansas (No. 10), Tennessee (No. 11), Auburn (No. 15), and Alabama (No. 20).

The Wildcats have been among the preseason top 10 in 13 of 14 seasons under John Calipari.