Kentucky remains out of the AP Top 25 after a win against No. 5 ranked Tennessee, 63-56, Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

Kentucky's much-needed win against Tennessee ended a 25-game home win streak for the Volunteers (14-3, 4-1). The win was still not enough to put Kentucky in the Top 25.

UK has not been in the AP Top 25 since the start of the new year.

The Wildcats are now 11-6 overall, 2-3 in SEC play this season.

Kentucky hosts Georgia at 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 17.