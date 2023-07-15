Watch Now
Kentucky remains undefeated with win against Team Africa in Globl Jam

Posted at 3:53 PM, Jul 15, 2023
TORONTO — The Kentucky Wildcats are representing Team USA at Globl Jam in Toronto, Canada.

UK got off to a quick start in the first half against Team Africa, with a 59-41 lead. Antonio Reeves was at the top of the leaderboard for the Cats with 18 points and five three-pointers. Followed by Justin Edwards with 11 points, three steals, and two three-pointers.

Coming out of the half, Cats continued to build on their momentum, but Team Africa was not giving up.

The Wildcats remain undefeated with their win against Team Africa, 104-92. Reeves dominated beyond the arc throughout the entire game with a total of eight three-pointer. Reeves lead the team with 27 points and four rebounds.

UK will play for gold Sunday with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

