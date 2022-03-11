Kentucky Rifle heading to NCAA Championships, with (another) title on their mind

LOOKING TO REPEAT: UK Rifle heading to NCAA Championships (3-10-22)

Across the country in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the Kentucky rifle program is about to begin competing for another NCAA Championship title. The program already has three to its name, including last season's title.

There's always pressure when you're the reigning national champ - emphasis on reigning, not defending - but the Cats have a few tricks up their sleeves that could help them this weekend. Maggie Davis has the story of how a pair of Olympic medalists, an ace freshman with rifle in her blood, the longest-tenured coach at the University of Kentucky and an entire team of Great America Conference Champions can win their second title in two years.

The team competes on Friday and Saturday, and fans can follow along with the results on UKAthletics.com or on social media.