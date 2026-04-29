Kentucky signs Lexington native Jerone Morton

Jerone Morton, a Central Kentucky native who led George Rogers Clark High School to a Sweet 16 championship, is returning to Kentucky to play for the Wildcats.

Morton, who was named Most Valuable Player when GRC won the 2022 Sweet 16 title and helped lead the team to a runner-up finish in 2023, brings extensive experience playing at Rupp Arena to the Kentucky program.

He spent two seasons at Morehead State before transferring to Washington State for the 2025-26 season. At Washington State, Morton started 29 games and averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

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