Kentucky Softball releases 2021 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Softball head coach Rachel Lawson announced the Wildcats’ 2021 schedule on LEX18’s ‘BBN Tonight’ on Friday evening, highlighted by 32 non-conference games and 24 Southeastern Conference match-ups spanning from February 12 through June 9.

Opening Day for the Wildcats will be in Homewood, Alabama, as Kentucky will take part in Samford’s opening-weekend invitational February 12-14. Other non-conference tournaments include the Campbell Invitational (Feb. 20-21), The Spring Games in Orlando, Florida (Feb. 25-28) and the FAU Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida (March 4-7).

Additionally this season, Kentucky will be hosting the John Cropp Classic in Lexington on March 19-21. Teams, times and match-ups for that weekend will be released at a later date.

Kentucky and Louisville are renewing their rivalry with a true home-and-home this season with the Cardinals visiting Lexington April 14, one week after UK travels to UL on April 7.

The SEC is committed to a full 24-game schedule consisting of eight three-game series. Kentucky has one of the toughest schedules in the country, facing four teams in the SEC ranked inside the top 15 in last year’s final USA Softball poll.

Visiting Lexington this season out of the SEC are Alabama, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina. Kentucky will travel to play road SEC series at Florida, Tennessee, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Alabama will host the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament May 11-15 before the NCAA Selection Show takes place on May 16 live on the networks of ESPN.

For fans interested in purchasing tickets to home games, the University of Kentucky will release information on updated attendance protocols for the 2021 UK Softball season at a later date.

For the full schedule, click here.