Kentucky Softball's 2022 fall schedule announced

(BBN TONIGHT) — The Kentucky Softball team has released its 2022-23 fall schedule.

The team will open up fall play in Richmond against Eastern Kentucky on September 18, and its home opener will be against Georgetown College on Sept. 23.

UK will close with a home-and-home against Louisville on October 9 (at UofL) and then Oct. 29 (John Cropp Stadium). The Cats and Cards game on Oct. 29 will serve as UK Softball’s annual celebration of Halloween with a Big Blue Boo celebration.

Courtesy of UK Athletics

2022 Kentucky Softball Fall Schedule

Sept. 18 – at Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 23 – vs. Georgetown

Sept. 29 – vs. Pikeville

Oct. 1 – at Dayton

Oct. 9 – at Louisville

Oct. 29 – vs. Louisville (Big Blue Boo)

Times for games will be released at a later date on UKathletics.com.

