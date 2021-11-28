Kentucky steamrolls rival Louisville 52-21 for Governor's Cup!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — This game will forever be known as the "Will Levis Game".

The Penn State transfer quarterback introduced himself into the Commonwealth's ultimate rivalry with one of the best individual performances Big Blue Nation has ever seen.

Levis recorded 262 yards of offense alone, running for four touchdowns as Kentucky steamrolled Louisville, 52-21 Saturday, to win their third straight Governor's Cup against their archrival. With the victory, the Wildcats win their ninth game of the season, just the second time that's happened in the regular season since 1977.

THIS STORY IS CURRENTLY BEING UPDATED