Kentucky Struggles, Loses Second Game in a Row

[LEX18] — Kentucky 14 South Carolina 24 to fall to 4 and 2 on the season. Will Levis was unavailable for the game and Kaiya Sheron started at QB, the former Somerset Briar Jumper is the first in-state quarterback to start since Drew Barker in 2016.

Things started off with the worst-case scenario for Kentucky, on the opening play of the game Kaiya Sheron tossed it to Chris Rodriguez who attempted to pitch it to Barion Brown on a reverse but the ball ended up on the turf and one play later it was 7-0 Gamecocks. Kentucky's offense struggled most of the first quarter but found a rhythm on the final drive gaining 52 yards before ultimately missing a field goal attempt that doinked off the upright. Cat's offense kept moving on the first drive of the second quarter with a 7-play drive that ended in Sheron's first TD pass as Wildcat. It came on a perfectly dialed up play action call by Rich Scangarello that found a wide open Jordan Dingle in the endzone for his second touchdown in as many weeks. At Halftime the score was tied up at 7 a piece.

In the 3rd quarter, South Carolina possessed the ball for over 9 minutes and put two scoring drives together to take a 17-7 lead into the 4th. Tayvion Robinson left the game with an injury during Kentucky's first drive of the 3rd quarter and did not return to the game. Kentucky's offense struggled for most of the night against a South Carolina defense that has not been good this season but was able to muster a nice drive

late to cut the Gamecock lead to 10 with 2:53 left to play.

Kentucky hopes to have Will Levis back under center next week when they play Mississippi State at Kroger Field.

That game will be a 7:30 kick off on the SEC Network.