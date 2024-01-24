Kentucky stunned by South Carolina, 79-62

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While Kentucky's defense has had its moments of struggle throughout the season, the highest-scoring offense in the country had typically been enough to propel the Cats to victory, anyway. But against the surging South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 6 Cats finished 30 points below their season-long, nation-leading average of 91.6 points per game.
Kentucky stumbled in Columbia, and the Gamecocks stunned the Cats with a 79-62 win inside a sold-out Colonial Life Arena.
The Gamecock faithful celebrated by storming the court just before the final buzzer.
With the loss, John Calipari and the Cats fall to 14-4 on the season and 4-2 in the SEC, while second-year USC head coach Lamont Paris and his Gamecocks move to 16-3 overall and 4-2 in the league. It's South Carolina's second-straight victory over the Cats, following last season's 71-68 win in Rupp Arena.
Rob Dillingham paced the Cats with 16 points on 7-14 shooting, while Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell added 15 and 13 points, respectively. No other Wildcat had more than four points.
As a team, the Cats shot 40 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep. South Carolina's Ta'Lon Cooper finished with a game-high 20 points, while Jacobi Wright went 4-of-4 from deep to match Meechie Johnson with 14 points apiece.
It was a chaotic game from the jump, with both offenses sputtering. Reeves and Aaron Bradshaw gave the Cats a 4-0 lead to start the night, while the Gamecocks didn't earn their first points of the matchup until more than three minutes into the game. Kentucky's lead was short lived, as a 7-0 USC run pushed the Gamecocks out in front, 7-4.
South Carolina led for 29 of the game's 40 minutes.
Mitchell's first points of the day came from beyond-the-arc, but South Carolina was still in front at the 12 minute mark. Dillingham went on a run of his own to push the Cats back in front, as the freshman rattled off nine quick points in his first eight minutes of playing time.
South Carolina's Zachary Davis drilled a three-point shot right before the buzzer to take a 33-25 lead into the break. The Cats did not score in the final 2:57 of the half, hitting just one of their final seven field goals.
Meanwhile, South Carolina ended the first on a 6-0 run.
As a team, the Cats shot 34 percent from the field, a number that was helped tremendously by Dillingham's 5-of-8 opening half. The rest of the team was a combined 6-24 from the floor.
Long story short: the Cats turned in their lowest-scoring first half of the season, to go along with just two assists, compared to four turnovers. The Cats went 2-for-13 on layups.
Kentucky's veterans steadied the ship to start the second. Reeves and Mitchell combined for UK's opening 15 points; an underclassman didn't score until Wagner connected on a jumper with 11:08 on the clock. He added just one additional bucket, to finish with four points on 2-10 shooting.
Playing in his second game as a Wildcat, Zvonimir Ivisic added three points, two rebounds and two blocks in ten minutes.
Collectively, the Cats scored on 29 of their 59 possessions, struggled around the basket (8-21 layups), and finished with a season-low 62 points. Kentucky's previous lowest-scoring night came in a loss to UNC-Wilmington, when the Cats managed 73 points.
The Wildcats will continue their week on the road with a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas this Saturday. Tipoff between the Wildcats and the Razorbacks is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.
