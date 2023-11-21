Kentucky survives scare by St. Joseph's, 96-88 in overtime

LEXINGTON, Ky. — While it may have been too close for comfort for the Cats, No. 16 Kentucky closed out a victory against Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats left Rupp Arena with a 96-88 overtime win Monday evening.

With the win, the Cats survive their first overtime test of the year and move to 4-1 on the season.

Both teams were efficient on offense throughout the entirety of the game. Kentucky finished shooting 56 percent from the field, 48 percent from deep, and 67 percent from the free throw line. The Hawks shot 43 percent, 41 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

On a team with an abundance of youth, Kentucky's senior forward played to his experience, especially in extra time. Tre Mitchell finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. His back-to-back three pointers in overtime helped seal the deal for the Cats.

DJ Wagner found his rhythm offensively, and he finished the night tied with Mitchell in scoring, also with 22. Wagner shot 7-17 from the floor and added six assists and three rebounds.

D.J. Wagner used the UNO reverse card. pic.twitter.com/Ts8t2HyJc4 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 21, 2023

Antonio Reeves connected on 7-9 shots, including 3-3 from behind-the-arc.

Rob Dillingham provided a spark off the bench, with 13 points and six assists.

Fellow freshman Justin Edwards began to find his shot again, as well. He added 12 points, including two three-pointers - his first since Kentucky's opening game of the season. He also had the putback in overtime off a Wagner miss that put Kentucky up 91-86 with 37.6 to play in the game.

While Reed Sheppard attempted only one shot all night - a missed three pointer - he did contribute five steals, four assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes.

The Cats and the Hawks both caught fire from deep in the first half, and the teams exchanged leads several times throughout the first 20 minutes of play. Kentucky shot 48 percent from the floor and 54 percent from deep in the first.

The Hawks went on a run near the end of the half, thanks in large part to a trio of three-pointers in the half's final two minutes. Tre Mitchell hit a three of his own, off a Dillingham assist, to give the Cats a slight edge, 41-38, heading into the locker room.

Despite leading the team with 25 points just four days ago, Reed Sheppard did not take a shot in the first half. However, he did dish out four assists and secure three steals in 13 minutes.

Both teams stayed hot in the second. Wagner and Edwards both came up big for the Cats, but Saint Joseph's continued to have answers.

The Hawks chipped away at Kentucky's lead, eventually tying the game up at 73-all with two minutes to play. Dillingham responded with a bucket for the Cats. Saint Joseph's missed its next three-point attempt - its first missed shot since the 6:15 mark - but the Hawks secured their own rebound and, after a timeout, drilled a three-pointer to take a one-point lead.

Saint Joseph's led 76-75 with 35.7 remaining when John Calipari called a timeout.

He put the ball in Wagner's hands, who missed the initial layup, but Mitchell was there for the slam to put the Cats back in front by one point. On the next possession, Mitchell was forced to foul Christ Essandoko to prevent the bucket. The 7-footer went 1-2 at the free throw line to bring the game to its end-of-regulation score, 77-all.

Wagner had another look at it with time expiring, but his pull-up jumper didn't go.

The teams continued to trade baskets through overtime, but Mitchell dominated the start of the extra time with back-to-back triples to put the Cats up 83-79. The Cats closed out the game by hitting four of their final five field goals.

The game was also a bit of a reunion for Kentucky's associate to the head coach, Bruiser Flint, who was a four-year letterwinner for the Hawks. Coach Flint helped lead Saint Joseph's to the 1986 Atlantic 10 title and NCAA appearance, before his graduation in 1987.

Kentucky will be back in action this Friday against Marshall. The Black Friday action is set to begin inside Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

