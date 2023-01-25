Kentucky takes care of Vanderbilt 69-53

[LEX18] — Kentucky picked up their fourth win in a row on the road in Nashville, the Wildcats beat Vanderbilt 69-53. It was the 14th win in a row over the Commodores. Kentucky improved to 14-6 on the season and 5-3 in the SEC.

Lotta blue in the house here at Memorial Gym. Join us for the call on ⁦@UKSportsNetwork⁩ if you can't make it here by tipoff pic.twitter.com/gOMXuLzh4y — Tom Leach (@tomleachKY) January 25, 2023

It was a Big Blue crowd on the road in Nashville with Kentucky fans appearing to make up the majority of the crowd in Memorial Gymnasium. The BBN loves to travel to the Music City and that was apparent on Tuesday night.

No change to the starting line-up for Kentucky, the group of Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe has started every game of the win streak. Antonio Reeves was the first off the bench again and sparked some instant offense, he led all Wildcats with 9 points in the first half. He finished with XX.

Kentucky led for nearly 15 minutes of the first half but it was a closely contested half but a 7-0 run to close the half broke things open for the Wildcats. At halftime, they led 36-27. Out of the lockerroom, Cason Wallace sparked the offense with two quick threes and the rout was on. 5 Wildcats finished in double figures: Reeves 16, Tshiebwe 15, Fredrick 10, Wallace 10, and Toppin 12.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game this Saturday for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge against Kansas. The Jayhawks are on a 3 game losing streak and have never lost 4 games in a row under head coach Bill Self. Kentucky blew the defending National Champions out in Allen Fieldhouse last season 80-62. Saturday's game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.