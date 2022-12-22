Kentucky takes down Florida A&M, 88-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The No. 19 Wildcats took down Florida A&M tonight at Rupp Arena, 88-68.

UK hit the ground running with a big lead in the first five minutes of the first half, 16-2.

Within seven minutes of the game, Kentucky had forced Florida A&M to seven turnovers.

Going into the locker room, the Wildcats led the Rattlers, 42-32.

Coming out of the half, the Rattlers fought back to close the gap less than 10 points, with only five minutes.

Carson Wallace led the team with 27 points and two rebounds.

Followed by Oscar Tshiebwe with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 8-3 on the season.

Kentucky will travel to take on Missouri on December 28 at 7:00 p.m.