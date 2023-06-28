Kentucky to host Miami in inaugural ACC/SEC challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky will host Miami in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 28 in Rupp Arena.

A TV designation will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky-Miami in Rupp Arena.



The inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge will be in Lexington on Tuesday, November 28 😼 pic.twitter.com/E6rnhRqujC — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 28, 2023

It will mark the fifth meeting between the two schools and the first in the John Calipari era. Kentucky is 3-1 overall in the series.