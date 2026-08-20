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Kentucky to Host Texas Tech in Exhibition Tuneup on Oct. 23

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WLEX
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Kentucky men's basketball will welcome Texas Tech to Historic Memorial Coliseum for a preseason exhibition game on Oct. 23, giving Big Blue Nation an early look at Mark Pope's Wildcats before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

The exhibition will feature two programs that have met only five times in their history, with Kentucky owning a perfect 5-0 record in the all-time series. The Wildcats' most recent victory over the Red Raiders came in a 76-74 overtime thriller during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 25, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.

All-Time Series: Kentucky vs. Texas Tech

  • Dec. 2, 1963: Kentucky 107, Texas Tech 91 (Lexington)
  • Dec. 22, 1965: Kentucky 89, Texas Tech 73 (Lubbock)
  • Dec. 2, 1986: Kentucky 66, Texas Tech 60 (Lexington)
  • Dec. 17, 1994: Kentucky 83, Texas Tech 68 (Cincinnati)
  • Jan. 25, 2020: Kentucky 76, Texas Tech 74 (OT) (Lubbock)

Tipoff time and ticket information are expected to be announced at a later date.

For more on Kentucky Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

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