Kentucky to play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky basketball team will now play North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas at 5:30 PM ET. The previous matchup against Ohio State has been canceled due to COVID within the Buckeyes program. The game will still be played in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Tar Heels are led by sophomore guard Caleb Love(16.2 ppg) and junior Forward Armando Bacot(14.3 ppg). Kentucky played North Carolina last season in the CBS Sports Classic, Tar Heels won that game 75-63 with Love and Bacot scoring 25 of the Tar Heels 75 points. For the first time since 2003 Hall of Fame coach, Roy Williams, will not be on the sidelines. First year head coach Hubert Davis, a long time assistant at North Carolina has the Tar Heels 8-2 on the season with wins over Michigan and Georgia Tech. Their two losses came back to back against a very good Purdue team and Tennessee. North Carolina leads the all time series with Kentucky 25-16.