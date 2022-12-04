Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky tops Michigan in London 73-69

Cason Wallace: 14 points, 4-4 3FG, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Britain Basketball Michigan Kentucky
Ian Walton/AP
Michigan Wolverines' Tarris Reed Jr. (32) goes for the basket as Kentucky Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Kentucky Wildcats' Daimion Collins (4) defend during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Britain Basketball Michigan Kentucky
Posted at 3:32 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 15:32:12-05

LONDON, Eng. — #19 Kentucky Men's Basketball (6-2) gets their first Power Five win of the season over Michigan (5-3) in London 73-69 behind a balanced offensive effort from Kentucky that saw five Wildcats finish in double-figures.

It was a coming-out party for freshman Cason Wallace who put up 14 points, was a perfect 4-4 from three with a big one coming in the game's final minutes, and added 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Wallace opened the 2nd half on a tear and finished the final 20 minutes perfect from the field (4-4 FG) and perfect from downtown (3-3 3FG.)

Jacob Toppin added 14 points of his own — 10 coming after halftime.

The battle of the bigs between Oscar Tshiebwe and Hunter Dickinson ended with a double-double for Tshiebwe 13 points, 14 rebounds and 23 points and 9 rebounds for Dickinson.

Ugonna Onyenso made his 8 minutes count, putting up 4 points, 2 blocks, and finishing a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line.

Antonio Reeves started the match-up hot from three, going 3-3 from downtown for 9 points in the first half and finishing the day with 11 points. Sahvir Wheeler added 11 points and 7 assists of his own.

Kentucky seemed to finally find an offensive rhythm ending the day 47% from the field (27-58) and 60% from three (9-15.) The Wildcats ended the day with 14 turnovers and went 10-20 from the free throw line.

Up next for Kentucky is Yale at home on Saturday, December 10th, 1:00 pm EST tip-off.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results