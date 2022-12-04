Kentucky tops Michigan in London 73-69

LONDON, Eng. — #19 Kentucky Men's Basketball (6-2) gets their first Power Five win of the season over Michigan (5-3) in London 73-69 behind a balanced offensive effort from Kentucky that saw five Wildcats finish in double-figures.

It was a coming-out party for freshman Cason Wallace who put up 14 points, was a perfect 4-4 from three with a big one coming in the game's final minutes, and added 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Wallace opened the 2nd half on a tear and finished the final 20 minutes perfect from the field (4-4 FG) and perfect from downtown (3-3 3FG.)

Jacob Toppin added 14 points of his own — 10 coming after halftime.

The battle of the bigs between Oscar Tshiebwe and Hunter Dickinson ended with a double-double for Tshiebwe 13 points, 14 rebounds and 23 points and 9 rebounds for Dickinson.

Ugonna Onyenso made his 8 minutes count, putting up 4 points, 2 blocks, and finishing a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line.

Antonio Reeves started the match-up hot from three, going 3-3 from downtown for 9 points in the first half and finishing the day with 11 points. Sahvir Wheeler added 11 points and 7 assists of his own.

Kentucky seemed to finally find an offensive rhythm ending the day 47% from the field (27-58) and 60% from three (9-15.) The Wildcats ended the day with 14 turnovers and went 10-20 from the free throw line.

Up next for Kentucky is Yale at home on Saturday, December 10th, 1:00 pm EST tip-off.