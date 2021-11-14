Kentucky uses big first half to crush Vanderbilt, 34-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — Well that was easy. Kentucky Football put their three-game losing streak to bed, dominating Vanderbilt on the road 34-17.

The Wildcats continue their dominance over the Commodores, notching their sixth consecutive victory over Vandy. It's also the seventh victory for UK in the past eight meetings in the series.

Kentucky scored on their first four offensive drives, as well as a pick-six. The Cats didn't see their first third down of the game until the 4:38 mark of the second quarter.

Will Levis got things going with a six-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson in the first quarter, giving Kentucky an early 7-0 lead. At the start of the second quarter, Levis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver turned tight end Izayah Cummings who made an incredible grab over his defender in the back of the endzone.

For UK's third score of the game, the Cats offense was not needed. In his first collegiate start, sophomore defensive back Jalen Geiger picked off Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals and ran it back 31 yards for a pick-six to put UK up 21-3 in the early part of the second quarter.

Chris Rodriguez took over on Kentucky's third offensive drive, gashing Vanderbilt's defense for runs of seven, 30 and a five-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a dominating 28-3 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Rodriguez became the 10th different Wildcat to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. It was also Rodriguez's sixth game this season he ran for at least 100 yards rushing. He accomplishes the feat for the 12th time in his UK career.