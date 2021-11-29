Kentucky Volleyball earn No. 7 seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky — Kentucky Volleyball earned the No. 7 national seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The team gathered for a watch party at Memorial Coliseum Sunday night for the NCAA Selection Show and cheered when their name flashed across the TV screen.

The Wildcats will host Illinois, West Virginia, and Southeast Missouri State in the 2021 Lexington Sub-Regional for the first and second rounds beginning Friday, December 3rd.

The first round will begin with Illinois facing West Virginia at 5 p.m. EST, while Kentucky will play SEMO at 7:30 p.m. EST inside Memorial Coliseum. The winners of Match 1 and Match 2 will play each other in the second round Saturday, December 4th at 5 p.m. EST in Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky won the Southeastern Conference outright for the third time in four seasons Saturday, sweeping Florida to end the regular season. The Cats racked up several conference honors with senior outside hitter Alli Stumler headlining as SEC Player of the Year.

