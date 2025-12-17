Kentucky volleyball earns 4 AVCA All-Americans, ties national record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four University of Kentucky volleyball players received American Volleyball Coaches' Association All-American honors Wednesday, tying the program with Nebraska for the most selections in the country this season.

Brooklyn DeLeye and Eva Hudson earned first-team All-American recognition, while Kassie O'Brien was named to the second team and Molly Tuozzo received third-team honors.

The recognition marks the second AVCA All-America honor for both DeLeye and Hudson, while O'Brien and Tuozzo earned their first career selections.

"This is an incredible achievement for our program and these four outstanding student-athletes," said Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner in a statement.

Kentucky's four All-Americans fall just one short of the school record of five, set during the 2020-21 season when Madison Lilley, Avery Skinner, Gabby Curry, Azhani Tealer and Alli Stumler all received the honor.

The AVCA All-America selections are determined by votes from head coaches at all NCAA Division I volleyball programs. Players must first earn all-region recognition to be eligible for All-America consideration.

The Wildcats completed a successful 2024 season that included multiple conference victories and strong individual performances from their All-American quartet.