Kentucky Volleyball earns share of ninth straight SEC championship

Kentucky volleyball completed a reverse sweep against Oklahoma at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Friday to secure at least a share of the SEC regular season title for the ninth consecutive season.

The victory continues a remarkable run by coach Craig Skinner's Wildcats, who have now claimed or shared the conference championship in nearly a decade of dominance.

8️⃣ was great, so we made it 9️⃣ STRAIGHT🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



The Wildcats have clinched a share of the 2025 SEC Regular Season title!😼#WeAreUK x #BBN pic.twitter.com/iSKG33XvxL — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 15, 2025

The Sooners jumped out to a 2-0 set lead, but Kentucky battled back behind 19 kills from Eva Hudson, who started despite being questionable to play with an ankle injury, and 16 from Brooklyn DeLeye. Freshman setter Kassie O'Brien handed out 54 assists, a new season high.

Hudson, the NCAA's active kills leader, now has 2,017 for her career.

Kentucky will finish the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday against Arkansas at home. It will be Senior Day for the Wildcats.

CATS WIN!!!!



15-12, Kentucky | Set 5 pic.twitter.com/upBKb43XvY — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 15, 2025

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky Volleyball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.