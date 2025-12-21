Kentucky Volleyball falls to Texas A&M in National Championship match, 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A remarkable season comes to a bitter end for the Kentucky volleyball team, as the No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies hoisted the National Championship trophy over the No. 1 seed Cats, 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

The historic meeting between two programs from the Southeastern Conference resulted in the first-ever title for Texas A&M, while the Cats fell short on their second trip to the final match of the season.

The loss ended Kentucky's record-breaking 27-match win streak, the longest in all of Division One this year. The Cats conclude the season with an overall record of 30-3. It marked the program's first 30-win season since 1987.

Texas A&M used the veteran presence of nine seniors to put the bow on top of their best season in school history. Head Coach Jamie Morrison is the AVCA National Coach of the Year, while four Aggies earned All-America status.

Kentucky's lone senior, Eva Hudson, finished the final match of her collegiate career with 12 kills. Junior outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye had nine terminations; freshman setter Kassie O'Brien assisted on 34 of Kentucky's 40 kills, while junior libero Molly Tuozzo had a match-high 11 digs.

Kentucky initially jumped out to an early lead, 6-1, but the Aggies didn't back down from the challenge. A 4-0 run put Texas A&M as close as two, and their confidence grew from there.

First tie of the match came as soon as the programs each hit the red zone, 20-20. There'd be three more before the Aggies earned their first advantage of the day, 25-24. Out of a Kentucky timeout, Texas A&M earned their third-straight point to win the first set off a Stowers kill, 26-24.

The sophomore outside was leading the way with a match-high five kills, while three Cats (Hudson, Carr and DeLeye) had four terminations apiece.

Texas A&M scored 14 of the final 20 points of the first set.

The teams switched sides, but the momentum stayed with the Aggies. Texas A&M earned the first lead of the second set, 1-0, before the teams exchanged points. The Aggies slowly built a sizable lead, which first grew to double figures at 18-8; they'd ultimately win by that same margin, 25-15.

Aggies with a 5-4 block advantage but it's a bigger difference than that: the Aggies have 8 errors to Kentucky's 20. Big part of that is happening off the block



UK is hitting .068 with 2 Cats in the negatives (Brooklyn DeLeye 7/8/25 = -.040; Kennedy Washington 2/4/7 = -.286) — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) December 21, 2025

The Cats were determined but ultimately defeated in the third, falling 25-20.

On the match, the red-hot Aggies finished with a teamwide .257 hitting percentage, compared to .148 for Kentucky, with 23 Wildcat attacking errors.

