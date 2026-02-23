Kentucky Volleyball is headed to the Bahamas to play in the Paradise Invitational

Kentucky’s volleyball team will compete in the 2026 Paradise Invitational at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, this fall, organizers announced.

The Wildcats will join Houston, Purdue and SMU for the elite non-conference event, set for Sept. 11-13. The invitational includes one team from each Power Four conference and will mark the fourth straight year the programs have played in the same multi-team event.

In last year’s tournament, hosted in Lexington, Kentucky defeated SMU 3-1 and Houston 3-0 inside Historic Memorial Coliseum.

“The Paradise Invitational is about elevating the entire experience,” GS Global Sports CEO Glenn Smith said in a release. “This isn’t just matches on a court — it’s access, atmosphere, and world-class volleyball coming together in a way that hasn’t been done before in a beautiful setting.”

The event will include interactive fan experiences, exclusive team access and destination programming at one of the Caribbean’s premier resorts. VIP packages and general tickets will both be available starting March 16. Matchups, scheduling and television details will be released later this spring by GS Global Sports and ESPN.

More information is available at ParadiseInvitational.com or on social media @ParadiseInvitational.

