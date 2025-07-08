Kentucky Volleyball named preseason favorite to win SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference continues to expect greatness from Kentucky volleyball. The Wildcats were selected as the preseason favorite to win the conference, as voted on by the league's 16 head coaches.

Kentucky also earned a league-best four spots on the preseason All-SEC team: Brooke Bultema, Brooklyn DeLeye, Eva Hudson and Molly Tuozzo.

Kentucky received nine of the 16 first-place votes, while Texas, who was picked second, gathered six first-place votes. Texas A&M received one.

Kentucky received 218 points, beating out Texas by two points, as the Wildcats were selected to win what would be their ninth-straight SEC championship. Texas A&M was picked third with Missouri (fourth) and Florida (fifth) rounding out the top five.

SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Kentucky (9) Texas (6) Texas A&M (1) Missouri Florida Tennessee Oklahoma LSU Georgia Ole Miss Arkansas Vanderbilt Auburn South Carolina Mississippi State Alabama

The All-SEC Preseason Team consists of the top 15 vote-getters in the SEC from the coaches, regardless of position. DeLeye is coming off winning SEC Player of the Year in 2024 and will be looking to become the second player at Kentucky to win SEC Player of the Year twice, joining program great, Leah Edmond.

Preseason All-SEC Team

Jaela Auguste (MB, Florida)

Brooke Bultema (MB, Kentucky)

Brooklyn DeLeye (OH, Kentucky)

Eva Hudson (OH, Kentucky)

Molly Tuozzo (L, Kentucky)

Jurnee Robinson (OH, LSU)

Nia Washington (OH, LSU)

Mokihana Tufono (S, Ole Miss)

Maya Sands (L, Mizzou)

Alexis Shelton (OH, Oklahoma)

Caroline Kerr (S, Tennessee)

Emma Halter (L, Texas)

Torrey Stafford (OH, Texas)

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (MB, Texas A&M)

Logan Lednicky (OPP, Texas A&M)

Kentucky’s 2025 season kicks off Saturday, August 30 at Lipscomb, before playing in the first-ever "Broadway Block Party" inside Bridgestone Arena one day later. The blockbuster event will pit Kentucky against Nebraska in a nationally-televised match on ABC.

The home season for UK open Sept. 13 against SMU as part of a four-team event with UK, SMU, Houston and Purdue.

For more on the upcoming season and the program's quest for a 9th-straight SEC title, click here.

