Kentucky Volleyball No. 10 on AVCA Preseason Top 25 Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The University of Kentucky Volleyball team lands 10th on the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association preseason top-25 rankings for the 2023 season. UK is the highest-ranked team from the Southeastern Conference this year.

This is the fifth time overall and fourth time in the last five years that Kentucky has been ranked inside the top 10 to begin a season. The Wildcats have been ranked as high as No. 2 when it won the 2020 NCAA national championship later that season.

Defending national champion Texas was the top-ranked team in the country, receiving 44 of 50 first-place votes in the opening rankings. The Wildcats are slated to play No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Pittsburgh (twice), No. 11 Florida (twice), and Arkansas in the 2023 season.

AVCA/Taraflex Volleyball Preseason Top-25 Poll

1. Texas

2. Wisconsin

3. Stanford

4. Louisville

T5. Nebraska

T5. Pittsburgh

7. Minnesota

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. KENTUCKY

11. Florida

12. Marquette

13. San Diego

14. Ohio State

15. Baylor

16. Purdue

17. BYU

18. Creighton

19. Houston

20. Georgia Tech

21. Washington State

22. Southern Cal

23. Rice

24. Western Kentucky

25. Arkansas

