Kentucky Volleyball No. 10 on AVCA Preseason Top 25 Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The University of Kentucky Volleyball team lands 10th on the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association preseason top-25 rankings for the 2023 season. UK is the highest-ranked team from the Southeastern Conference this year.
This is the fifth time overall and fourth time in the last five years that Kentucky has been ranked inside the top 10 to begin a season. The Wildcats have been ranked as high as No. 2 when it won the 2020 NCAA national championship later that season.
Defending national champion Texas was the top-ranked team in the country, receiving 44 of 50 first-place votes in the opening rankings. The Wildcats are slated to play No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Pittsburgh (twice), No. 11 Florida (twice), and Arkansas in the 2023 season.
AVCA/Taraflex Volleyball Preseason Top-25 Poll
1. Texas
2. Wisconsin
3. Stanford
4. Louisville
T5. Nebraska
T5. Pittsburgh
7. Minnesota
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. KENTUCKY
11. Florida
12. Marquette
13. San Diego
14. Ohio State
15. Baylor
16. Purdue
17. BYU
18. Creighton
19. Houston
20. Georgia Tech
21. Washington State
22. Southern Cal
23. Rice
24. Western Kentucky
25. Arkansas
BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.
You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.