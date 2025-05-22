Kentucky Volleyball Set to Face Pittsburgh in 2025 Shriners Children’s “Showdown at the Net”

The Kentucky Volleyball team is gearing up for an Elite Eight rematch against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the inaugural 2025 Shriners Children’s Showdown at the Net, part of a groundbreaking SEC/ACC Challenge. The highly anticipated game is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

The event will be a doubleheader with Texas taking on Louisville in game 2. The SEC/ACC Shriners Children’s Showdown at the Net will feature 16 matches as SEC teams will play ACC teams across the country on the ESPN Family of Networks with the remaining 14 matchups taking place on campus sites.

2025 Showdown at the Net ACC/SEC Challenge Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Georgia Tech @ Tennessee (SEC Network)

Texas A&M @ SMU (ESPN2)

Boston College @ Arkansas (SEC Network+)

Stanford @ Missouri (ESPN)

Virginia @ Auburn (SEC Network+)

Florida @ North Carolina (ACC Network)

Georgia @ Clemson (ACC Network Extra)

LSU @ Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh (6:30pm ET, ESPN2)*

Texas vs. Louisville (7pm ET, ESPN2)*

Florida State @ Oklahoma (SEC Network)

Duke @ Mississippi State (SEC Network+)

South Carolina @ NC State (ACC Network)

Wake Forest @ Alabama (SEC Network+)

Ole Miss @ Miami (FL) (ACC Network Extra)

Vanderbilt @ California (ACC Network Extra)

* Shriners Children’s “Showdown at the Net” (Dickies Arena; Ft. Worth, Texas)

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.