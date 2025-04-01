Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky volleyball set to host Ohio on Sunday for spring match

Kentucky Volleyball
Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice
Team. Huddle. Kentucky volleyball practice before the NCAA Tournament. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Kentucky Volleyball
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Craig Skinner and the Kentucky volleyball team will host Ohio for an open to the public exhibition on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET inside Historic Memorial Coliseum.

This is the second spring scrimmage for UK after getting a win at Dayton earlier in March. After the match, there will be autographs and photos available with players and coaches.

The concession stand will not be open but fans can bring their own food and drink. Alcohol is not permitted. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as gates to will open one hour prior to the match.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18