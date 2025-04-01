Kentucky volleyball set to host Ohio on Sunday for spring match

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Craig Skinner and the Kentucky volleyball team will host Ohio for an open to the public exhibition on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET inside Historic Memorial Coliseum.

This is the second spring scrimmage for UK after getting a win at Dayton earlier in March. After the match, there will be autographs and photos available with players and coaches.

The concession stand will not be open but fans can bring their own food and drink. Alcohol is not permitted. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as gates to will open one hour prior to the match.

