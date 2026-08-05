Kentucky Volleyball Sets Program Record with 11 National Television Appearances in 2026

Kentucky volleyball will appear in a program-record 11 nationally televised regular-season matches during the 2026 season, highlighting a schedule that includes marquee matchups against Louisville, Penn State, Texas, Florida and Texas A&M.

The Wildcats and their television partners announced the television schedule Wednesday, with Kentucky set to make its first-ever regular-season home appearance on ABC when it hosts in-state rival Louisville on Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. ET.

Kentucky also is slated for a national over-the-air broadcast on FOX when it faces Penn State on Sept. 6 at Wrigley Field. The Louisville and Penn State matches mark at least two nationally accessible network television windows for the Wildcats during the 2026 campaign.

The season opens with a pair of high-profile matches at the AVCA First Serve event, both airing on ESPN. Kentucky will face Wisconsin on Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET before taking on Pittsburgh on Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. ET.

In total, five Kentucky matches will air on ESPN. Along with the opening-weekend contests, the Wildcats will face Texas on Sept. 27, Florida on Oct. 4 and defending national champion Texas A&M on Oct. 25.

The matchup with Florida in Gainesville carries added significance. The Wildcats and Gators have combined to determine each of the past 13 Southeastern Conference regular-season championships. The Oct. 4 meeting will be featured as part of ESPN’s new Women’s Sports Sunday initiative, which includes a pregame show leading into the 8:30 p.m. ET first serve.

Kentucky also will be featured three times on SEC Network. The Wildcats host North Carolina in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Sept. 9 before opening SEC play at Vanderbilt on Sept. 23. Kentucky’s annual rivalry match against Tennessee in Knoxville is scheduled for Oct. 21.

The SEC Volleyball Tournament, scheduled for Nov. 20-24 at EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, will be televised across SEC Network and SECN+, with the conference championship match airing on SEC Network.

Kentucky’s extensive television slate reflects the program’s continued national prominence and provides fans multiple opportunities to watch the Wildcats compete throughout the season.

Kentucky Volleyball 2026 National TV Schedule

Aug. 21: Wisconsin (ESPN), 9 p.m. ET

Aug. 23: Pittsburgh (ESPN), 4 p.m. ET

Sept. 2: UCLA (ESPN2), 7 p.m. ET

Sept. 6: Penn State (FOX), 7 p.m. ET

Sept. 9: North Carolina (SEC Network), 6 p.m. ET

Sept. 20: Louisville (ABC), 3 p.m. ET

Sept. 23: Vanderbilt (SEC Network), 9 p.m. ET

Sept. 27: Texas (ESPN), 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4: Florida (ESPN), 8:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 21: Tennessee (SEC Network), 7 p.m. ET

Oct. 25: Texas A&M (ESPN), 3 p.m. ET



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