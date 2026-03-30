Kentucky Volleyball to play in Wrigley Field in 2026

The Cats are taking Big Blue Nation out to the ballpark this fall, but it's not the Cats you think.

The Kentucky volleyball team will take over Wrigley Field in a historic outdoor match as part of the inaugural SEC/Big Ten Volleyball Challenge. The Wildcats are set to face Penn State on Sunday, September 6 in the Friendly Confines, with first serve set for either 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Kentucky-Penn State match is one of two which will be played Sunday in Chicago; perennial power Nebraska will also be in attendance, playing the SEC's Missouri Tigers.

“Bringing the SEC and Big Ten together for a championship-caliber volleyball showcase, culminating at an iconic venue like Wrigley Field, reflects the extraordinary momentum of the sport,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a press release Monday afternoon.

“This initiative not only elevates volleyball on a national stage but also underscores a continued growth and investment in women’s athletics. We are proud to be part of an event that celebrates the competitive excellence of these student-athletes while helping shape an even more prominent future for women’s athletics.”

Fresh of a National Championship appearance, Craig Skinner's Cats return an All-American trio in outside Brooklyn DeLeye, libero Molly Tuozzo and setter Kassie O'Brien, who was also tabbed AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

Rising senior middle blocker Lizzie Carr also returns, after earning an AVCA All-South Region team nod in her first year with the Cats.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Katy Poole. Kyle Luongo. Craig Skinner. Merideth Jewell Frey. Amaya Tillman. UK volleyball staff (2025).

All-ACC first team outside Morgan Gaerte joined the Cats through the transfer portal this offseason, while Bellamie Beus and Sidney Burley join the program as true freshmen.

“Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week culminating at Wrigley Field brings together the highest level of women’s volleyball competition, at one of the most iconic venues in the country,” said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. “As women’s volleyball participation, sponsorship, attendance and viewership continue to grow, we look forward to providing this unique opportunity to showcase the exceptional competition.”

The Chicago Cubs will be hosting the event at Wrigley Field, with all ticket sales going through the Cubs ticket office.

Tommy Quarles | UK Athletics Molly Tuozzo. Brooklyn DeLeye.

Public ticket sales for the event begin Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m. ET at Cubs.com/BigTenVolleyball.

It will mark the first time Wrigley Field has ever hosted volleyball.

All 18 Big Ten institutions and 16 from the Southeastern Conference are participating in the challenge as the matches will be played the week of Sept. 1, 2026, with the event culminating on Labor Day weekend in Chicago with the action at Wrigley Field.

In its first match of the SEC/Big Ten Challenge, Kentucky will host UCLA on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Kassie O’Brien. Kentucky sweeps South Carolina 3-0.

The Wildcats and Bruins met in last season's NCAA Tournament Second Round, when UK earned a 3-1 victory over UCLA to advance to the Sweet 16.

Other matches already on Kentucky's upcoming schedule include a visit to Milwaukee for the 2026 AVCA First Serve Showcase, where the Cats will open the season with two of its fellow Final Four competitors, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, inside Fiserv Forum on August 21st and 23rd.

A few weeks later, the Cats will take a trip to the Bahamas for the 2026 Paradise Invitational, where UK will face Houston, Purdue and SMU from Sept. 11-13 at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

But first, the Cats will continue spring play Friday, April 10 with an exhibition match against Indiana in Bloomington. UK will conclude the spring exhibition slate the following Friday, April 17, with a home game against Louisville set for 6 p.m. inside Memorial Coliseum.

Click here for more information regarding Cats vs. Cards tickets.

⚠️ LOUISVILLE MATCH TICKETS ⚠️



Our spring match vs. Louisville on April 17 will be a ticketed event at Historic Memorial Coliseum.



You can buy now!



✅ 6pm ET

✅ General Admission seating

✅ $11 adults, $6 youth/senior

✅ Doors will open at 5pm



🎟️ https://t.co/5TrSaUIWu3 pic.twitter.com/wL3fa3BD2l — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) March 20, 2026

Here is the complete schedule for the inaugural SEC/Big Ten Volleyball Challenge:

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Illinois at Tennessee

Oregon at Missouri

Florida vs. Minnesota (Madison, Wisc.)

Texas A&M at Purdue

Georgia at Indiana (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Maryland at Vanderbilt

Rutgers vs. Arkansas (Nashville, Tenn.)

South Carolina at Michigan

LSU vs. Michigan State (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Wednesday, Sept. 2

USC at Texas

UCLA at Kentucky

Florida at Wisconsin

Auburn vs. Minnesota (Madison, Wisc.)

Georgia at Purdue

Texas A&M vs. Indiana (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Rutgers at Vanderbilt

Maryland vs. Arkansas (Nashville, Tenn.)

LSU at Michigan

South Carolina vs. Michigan State (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Ohio State vs Ole Miss (Norman, Okla.)

Thursday, Sept. 3

Auburn at Wisconsin

Iowa at Mississippi State

Northwestern vs. Alabama (Starkville, Miss.)

Ole Miss vs. Washington (Norman, Okla.)

Ohio State at Oklahoma

Friday, Sept. 4

Northwestern at Mississippi St.

Iowa vs. Alabama (Starkville, Miss.)

Washington at Oklahoma

Sunday, Sept. 6

Kentucky vs. Penn State (Wrigleyville, Ill.) [FOX]

Nebraska vs. Missouri (Wrigleyville, Ill.) [FOX]

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky volleyball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.