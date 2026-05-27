Kentucky vs. Louisville Date Officially Announced for 2026-27

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team has announced two more additions to its 2026–27 schedule this week, including the annual rivalry game against Louisville.

The Wildcats and Cardinals will meet inside Rupp Arena on Saturday, December 12. Game time and TV designation are still to be determined.

The matchup returns to its traditional December date after this past season’s meeting was played unusually early on November 11, when Louisville defeated Kentucky 96–88 inside the KFC Yum! Center.

Earlier this week, it was also announced that Kentucky will face the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium - home of the Indianapolis Colts — on Friday, November 20. The game will be televised on CBS, while tipoff time remains TBD.

Kentucky now has four confirmed games on its 2026–27 schedule: