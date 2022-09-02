Watch Now
Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) exclusively streaming on SEC Network+, ESPN+

Here's how you can stream UK football's home-opener
Will Levis UK Football Media Day 2021 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:22:54-04

Kentucky football's Saturday, September 3, home-opener against Miami (OH) will stream exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Traditional television is not an option for this game, so here's how to stream:

SEC NETWROK+

  • SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network viewers and accessible with your TV provider credentials. SECN+ can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or via espn.com/watch.

ESPN+

  • ESPN+ is a stand-alone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App so your favorite connected streaming devices and on ESPN.com. 
  • You may sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com, or on the ESPN app (mobile and connected devices).
  • It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

If you do not have access to either SEC Network+ or ESPN+, UK Athletics invites you to listen to the UK Sports Network radio broadcast for free on the UK Athletics App, on a computer at UKAthletics.com, and on all radio network affiliates including WBUL 98.1 FM / 630 WLAP AM in Lexington.

Fans seeking guidance for games on SECN+/ESPN+ may contact ESPN Customer Care:

  • Telephone: (888) 549.3776 
  • Sign Up for ESPN+: plus.espn.com 
  • Support: support.espn.com/hc/en-us 

Several Southeastern Conference games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its broadcast partners, including the UK-Miami (Ohio) game.

For frequently asked questions regarding both SECN+ or ESPN+ click here: FAQs.

