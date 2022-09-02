Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) exclusively streaming on SEC Network+, ESPN+

Kentucky football's Saturday, September 3, home-opener against Miami (OH) will stream exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

UK Athletics

Traditional television is not an option for this game, so here's how to stream:

SEC NETWROK+



SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network viewers and accessible with your TV provider credentials. SECN+ can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or via espn.com/watch.



ESPN+



ESPN+ is a stand-alone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App so your favorite connected streaming devices and on ESPN.com.

You may sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com, or on the ESPN app (mobile and connected devices).

It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

If you do not have access to either SEC Network+ or ESPN+, UK Athletics invites you to listen to the UK Sports Network radio broadcast for free on the UK Athletics App, on a computer at UKAthletics.com, and on all radio network affiliates including WBUL 98.1 FM / 630 WLAP AM in Lexington.

Fans seeking guidance for games on SECN+/ESPN+ may contact ESPN Customer Care:

Telephone: (888) 549.3776

Sign Up for ESPN+: plus.espn.com

Support: support.espn.com/hc/en-us

Several Southeastern Conference games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its broadcast partners, including the UK-Miami (Ohio) game.

For frequently asked questions regarding both SECN+ or ESPN+ click here: FAQs.