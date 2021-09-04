Watch
UK wins first home game of the season, beats ULM 45-10

Posted at 3:14 PM, Sep 04, 2021
LEX18 — After a shaky start, UK scores 31 unanswered points to beat Louisiana-Monroe 45-10.

Quarterback Will Levis ended the day with 367 yards and four touchdowns on 18-26 passes. A career-high.

Wan’Dale Robinson led all receivers with two touchdowns and 125 yards. While Josh Ali notched his first 100-yd game with 136 total yards and one touchdown.

Tight end Brendan Bates and running back Chris Rodriguez added one touchdown a piece. Rodriguez finished with 25 yards on 19 carries.

Mike Drennen notched his first career touchdown with a minute left in the game, on a 4-yd carry.

J.J. Weaver returned from injury to lead the defense with 2 of their total 6 sacks.

Kentucky finished with 564 total yards of offense while holding ULM to 90.

