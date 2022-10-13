Kentucky WBB announces single-game ticket sales, nonconference promotional schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky women's basketball program announced its promotional schedule for nonconference games and the sale of single-game tickets on Thursday.

Tickets to all 17 women’s basketball home games are available to the general public exclusively on Ticketmaster.com. That includes Kentucky’s game against Louisville on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. ET and UK’s matchup with LSU on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. ET, both of which will be at the newly renovated, downtown Rupp Arena.

The nonconference promotional schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Pikeville (EXH)

• Free admission

• Schedule magnet giveaway

• 2022-23 poster giveaway

Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Radford

• Game On: It’s the start of the new season!

• Clear tote giveaway for the first 1,000 fans

• 2022-23 poster giveaway

Friday, November 11 at 6 p.m. vs. Morehead State

• Kentucky women’s basketball’s Salute to Veterans Night on Veteran’s Day: The Wildcats will honor service members for their sacrifice. Discounted tickets will be available for veterans / military service members and their families. Email WeAreUK@uky.edu for more information.

Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Coastal Carolina

• Dad’s and Daughter’s Day: There will be a special photo opportunity on the concourse for dads and daughters as well as a carnation giveaway.

Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Bellarmine

• Professor / Teacher Appreciation Night: Discounted tickets will be available for teachers and their families. UK staff get in free with their UK ID. Email WeAreUK@uky.edu for more information.

Sunday, December 4 at 1 p.m. vs. UNC Greensboro

• Trivia Night: Kentucky women’s basketball and women’s sport trivia conducted throughout the game.

• National Sock Day: Sock giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Sunday, December 11 at 1 p.m. vs. Louisville (Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center)

• “Wear Blue” game

• Pom poms giveaway

• Local Business Day: Local businesses are encouraged to bring their working group / employees to the game. Email WeAreUK@uky.edu for group tickets.

• Faith and Family Day: Local churches are encouraged to invite their congregation to the game. Email WeAreUK@uky.edu for group tickets.

• DanceBlue Day: Spirit points will be offered to DanceBlue students who enter the game, while all UK students get in free with their UK ID.

• UK Student Challenge: Two participants will compete in a “Progressive Shot” to win $25,000.

Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Murray State

• Heroes Night: A night to recognize first responders and their contributions / sacrifice for our community. Discounted tickets will be available for first responders and their families. Email WeAreUK@uky.edu for more information.

Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Florida Gulf Coast

• Holiday Game: Fans are encouraged to wear their ugliest holiday sweater and join the women’s basketball players and staff for a game celebrating the holiday season.

• The annual Junior Wildcat Club Holiday Party will take place at this game, featuring cookie decorating and additional holiday fun. Sign your junior Wildcat up today at UKathletics.com/JWC.

Wednesday, December 21 at 11 a.m. vs. Ohio

• Family Day: School is out! Enjoy a rare weekday matinee at Memorial Coliseum with your whole family. There will be kid-friendly activities on the concourse and more fun for the entire family.

All Games

• Birthday Party: $125 package that includes discounted tickets to the chosen game, a UK sheet cake, a designated table on the concourse pregame for your celebration, signed card from head coach Kyra Elzy, a videoboard recognition and public address shoutout, and pom poms to cheer on the Wildcats! Contact WeAreUK@uky.edu for more information and to lock in a game.

• Youth Team of the Game: Bring your youth team to a game of your choice. Receive discounted tickets, a videoboard recognition and public address shoutout, and exclusive on-court access during warmups.

• Group Tickets: Discounted tickets for groups of 15 or more.

• UK students and staff get in free with their UK ID.

