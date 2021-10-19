Kentucky WBB begins season at No. 13, Rhyne Howard named Preseason SEC Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team has been ranked at No. 13 in the Associated Press 2021-22 preseason top 25.

This marks the third straight season that Kentucky has started ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25. UK was No. 11 last season and No. 13 in 2019-20. UK finished the 2020-21 season with a 18-9 record, No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25, and No. 21 in the USA Today/Coaches' Top 25.

It was a successful season for head coach Kyra Elzy, who became the first UK women's basketball head coach to lead his or her team to the NCAA Tournament in their first season at the helm.

The Wildcats will return a large chunk of their team from last year, including Rhyne Howard, who was named Southeastern Conference Preseason Player of the Year by league media. Howard averaged 20.7 points per game last season, adding 7.3 rebounds per game and a team-best 91 assists.

UK Athletics

This is the second straight season that Howard has earned the preseason praise from league media. She was also on the league media's All-SEC Team.

For her career, Howard has scored 1,655 career points sitting seventh in UK history in points scored. She needs 37 more to tie Maci Morris for sixth. Howard is the second player in school history to reach 1,500 career points prior to their senior season with the other being All-American and UK all-time leading scorer Valerie Still. Howard ranks second in school history in career scoring average at 19.9, while she is third in career 3s made with 214 and third in career 3-point field-goal percentage at 38.1. She is also eighth in UK history in steals per game at 2.301.

