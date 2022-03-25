Kentucky WBB: Dre'Una Edwards, Treasure Hunt, and Jazmine Massengill enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's Dre'Una Edwards, Treasure Hunt, and Jazmine Massengill have all entered the transfer portal for women's basketball.

The news was confirmed by a UK spokesman.

"The program thanks them for their time here and wishes them the best," the spokesman said.

The announcement comes one day after Kentucky native and UK sophomore Dontaie Allen decided to put his name into the transfer portal.

"Dontaie has been an incredible teammate and brought a lot to our program," said Coach John Calipari in a tweet. "He battled to overcome an injury early and never let the adversity change who he was."