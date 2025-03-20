Kentucky WBB Offers 'Get Out of School' Notes for Friday's NCAA Game

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team was selected as a four seed in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship and will host the First and Second Rounds in Historic Memorial Coliseum and they are offering get out of school/work notes for Big Blue Nation to attend the noon tipoff.

No. 4 Kentucky (22-7) will play host to No. 13 Liberty (26-6, C-USA Tournament Champions) in the First Round on Friday, March 21. The other First Round game in Lexington features fifth-seeded Kansas State against 12th-seeded Fairfield also on Friday. The winner of each game will square off in the Second Round on Sunday, March 23.

The Wildcats have been selected to host the First and Second Rounds of the championship for the seventh time in program history.

The No. 4 seed for UK is its fifth in program history, while it has been a four seed or better 12 times in program history. UK was last a No. 4 seed in 2021, when it defeated Idaho State in the First Round and fell to Iowa in the Second Round in San Antonio, Texas.

Kentucky’s selection in the NCAA Championship is its first since 2022. Tonight marked UK’s 18th selection in program history, boasting a 22-17 all-time record. UK is 13-4 in First Round games, while its 6-7 in Second Round games.

This season marked the fourth time the NCAA Championship includes 68 teams. The championship will again be utilizing a two-site regional format, with eight competing teams playing at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, and eight teams playing at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington. Regional action in Birmingham and Spokane will take place March 28-31, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games March 28 and two March 29. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 30 and one March 31.

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be played April 4 and 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.