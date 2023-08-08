Kentucky will face North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky is slated to take on North Carolina in this year’s CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The Wildcats and Tar Heels will play following the conclusion of the UCLA-Ohio State game, which is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

The games will air live on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Kentucky-North Carolina in Atlanta 🤩



Our 2023 CBS Sports Classic matchup is confirmed for Saturday, December 16. pic.twitter.com/QBtLC4wj7P — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 8, 2023

Kentucky is 4-5 all-time in the event with its most recent win coming against North Carolina in 2021. The Tar Heels are 6-3, Ohio State is 4-4 and UCLA is 3-5.

For ticket info visit cbssportsclassic.com.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.