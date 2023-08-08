Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky will face North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic

F3BslQha4AEqUHS.jpg
UK Athletics
F3BslQha4AEqUHS.jpg
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 14:11:01-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky is slated to take on North Carolina in this year’s CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The Wildcats and Tar Heels will play following the conclusion of the UCLA-Ohio State game, which is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

The games will air live on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Kentucky is 4-5 all-time in the event with its most recent win coming against North Carolina in 2021. The Tar Heels are 6-3, Ohio State is 4-4 and UCLA is 3-5.

For ticket info visit cbssportsclassic.com.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth