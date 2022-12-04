Kentucky will take on Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After finishing their season with a 7-5 record, the Wildcats will be heading to Nashville to take on Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

This will be a rematch of last year’s bowl game when Kentucky played Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

This marks the Wildcats' seventh straight bowl game appearance, dating back to the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2016.

Under head coach Mark Stoops, the team is 4-2 in bowl games.

Currently, it is still unknown if quarterback Will Levis will play in the bowl game after announcing that he would be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

The bowl game is scheduled for December 31 at 11:00 a.m. CST at the Nissan Stadium.