KENTUCKY WINS! Cats over Mississippi State, 71-68

Kentucky basketball is back in the win column, thanks to a nerve-racking yet energizing 71-68 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday night.

With the win in Starkville, Kentucky improves its record to 17-9 overall and 8-5 in SEC play. As of Wednesday evening, this victory will go onto UK's resume as a quadrant one win, based on the NCAA's latest NET rankings.

Chris Livingston helped seal the deal for the Wildcats down the stretch. The freshman finished with 13 points, including an impressive 6-6 from the free throw line, four of which came in the game's final 2:26 of play.

Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 43rd career double-double, rattling off 18 points and 11 rebounds. His efforts against Mississippi State also propelled Tshiebwe into Kentucky basketball's top-10 list for all-time rebounders.

He, too, sank free throws down the stretch to help his team squeak out a much-needed win.

Jacob Toppin was the team's second-leading scorer against the Bulldogs, with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Antonio Reeves continued his hot-handed ways, finishing with 14 points on 5-12 shooting, 4-7 from the three-point line. 11 of his points came in the first half.

Once again, the Wildcats were shorthanded in the backcourt, as Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and CJ Fredrick (rib) were both sidelined with injuries for the second consecutive game.

Despite only scoring four points on 1-13 shooting (0-8 from deep), starting point guard Cason Wallace positively impacted UK's final stat sheet with 11 assists and just one turnover in 38 minutes of action. He had the highest efficiency rating on the team, with a +8 on the night.

After leading by one point at halftime, the Cats got off to a slow start after the break. However, a 12-2 run midway through the half gave Kentucky its lead back. Their largest lead of the night came with 8:33 to play in the game, when the Wildcats had a 13-point advantage. The teams traded scoring droughts from there - Mississippi State went nearly eight minutes without a field goal, while simultaneously cutting Kentucky's 13-point lead down to eight.

But the Cats came up big down the stretch to pull away in the game's final minutes. This one was truly a team effort by John Calipari's Cats - eight Wildcats played, seven put points on the board, and four reached double-digit scoring.

As a team, the Cats shot 45 percent from the field, 30 percent from deep, and 75 percent from the charity stripe to survive the Bulldogs' comeback attempt.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena this Saturday for another matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on CBS.