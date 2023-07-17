Kentucky Wins Gold at Globl Jam

[LEX18] — Kentucky Men's Basketball completed their sweep of the world on Sunday taking home the Gold Medal at Globl Jam. The Wildcats defeated Team Canada for a second time this week 89-72 and completed the international tournament with a 4-0 record. Justin Edwards led Kentucky in scoring for the game with 23 points, his best of the week. Tre Mitchell turned in another impressive scoring performance with 18 points on 8-12 FG.

For the second straight summer, Antonio Reeves took home some hardware, he was named tournament MVP. Reeves averaged 23 points per game and shot 56 percent from three for the tournament. Reeves was also the MVP for last summer's trip to the Bahamas.

