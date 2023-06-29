Kentucky women's basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Just one day after announcing the Southeastern Conference opponents and the SEC/ACC Challenge opponent, the Kentucky Women's basketball team shared its non-conference schedule.
The Wildcats celebrate the program's 50th anniversary with 14 non-conference games total, including nine home games, with a pair of Power Five appointments. Also included in Kentucky’s non-conference schedule is a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands to compete in its fourth Paradise Jam in program history, meeting NC State, Colorado, and Cincinnati.
Coming soon. 😼⏳👌— Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) June 29, 2023
Online schedule: https://t.co/FTjd4HL7dd. pic.twitter.com/L6891P1idT
The SEC schedule, TV designations, and times will be announced at a later date.
