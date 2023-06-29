Watch Now
Kentucky women's basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule announced

UK ATHLETICS
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 12:46:13-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Just one day after announcing the Southeastern Conference opponents and the SEC/ACC Challenge opponent, the Kentucky Women's basketball team shared its non-conference schedule.

The Wildcats celebrate the program's 50th anniversary with 14 non-conference games total, including nine home games, with a pair of Power Five appointments. Also included in Kentucky’s non-conference schedule is a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands to compete in its fourth Paradise Jam in program history, meeting NC State, Colorado, and Cincinnati.

The SEC schedule, TV designations, and times will be announced at a later date.

