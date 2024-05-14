Kentucky Women's Basketball 2024-25 SEC opponents released

The Southeastern Conference home and away opponents for Kenny Brooks’ inaugural year as head coach of the Kentucky women’s basketball team was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Kentucky will have 16 opportunities in SEC play. In The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma’s introduction to the SEC, Kentucky will host Texas and travel to Oklahoma.

With the addition of the Longhorns and the Sooners to the league, each team will have just one rotating opponent instead of three.

The Wildcats will play the reigning NCAA Champions, South Carolina, only once this season, ending a permanent rivalry that lasted 30 seasons. Gamecocks vs. Cats has been home-and-home since the 1995-96 season.

The Lady Bulldogs will be Kentucky’s only home-home series this season.

HOME



Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Texas

AWAY



Florida

Georgia

Ole Miss

Missouri

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

The remainder of the 2024-25 Kentucky women’s basketball schedule will be released at a later date.

