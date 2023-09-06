Kentucky women's basketball breaks down SEC schedule on BBN Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky women's basketball will reveal its SEC schedule Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

Associate Head Coach Niya Butts and senior Ajae Petty will join the BBN Tonight crew to break down the SEC schedule and talk about the upcoming season.

To watch the show, tune into WLEX-18 or online at LEX 18.com. A re-air of the show will also be available on BBNTonight.com.

For more information on the Kentucky women’s basketball team, visit UKathletics.com or follow @KentuckyWBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

