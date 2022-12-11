Kentucky Women's Basketball falls to Louisville 86-72

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky (7-2) falls to Louisville 86-72 in sixth straight loss to the Cardinals.

Despite holding Louisville (7-4) to just 7% from three (1-15 3FG,) 44% from the floor and Hailey Van Lith to to just 4-16 shooting, 0-6 from three and 21 points the Wildcats fell at home for the first time this season.

Robyn Benton lead Kentucky with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Maddie Scherr filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks before fouling out.

It was a relatively quiet night for Blair Green and Jada Walker who combined for 6 points, 2-14 FG with Walker adding 6 assists and one rebound.

Louisville's height and physicality ended up being too much for Kentucky. Cardinal forward Liz Dixon dominated down low with 16 points while Olivia Cochran grabbed 9 boards.

Ajae Petty was big in the frontcourt for Kentucky, putting up 11 points on 5-6 shooting and 6 rebounds. Nyah Leveretter added 3 points and 6 boards.

Kennedy Cambridge made her minutes count and lived up to her nickname '"scrappy" — putting up 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in her 12 minutes. Freshman Amiya Jenkins who came up clutch in big moments, adding 9 points on 4-7 shooting, 1-2 from three.

The Wildcats finished the night 42% from the floor (28-66 FG) and 38% from three (6-16 3FG.)

Up next for Kyra Elzy's Wildcats is Murray State, Friday December 16 at Memorial Coliseum.