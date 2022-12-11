Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky Women's Basketball falls to Louisville 86-72

First home loss of the season for Kentucky
Louisville Kentucky Basketball
John Amis/AP
Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) gets around the efense of Louisville guard Chrislyn Carr during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Louisville Kentucky Basketball
Posted at 3:14 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 15:14:39-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky (7-2) falls to Louisville 86-72 in sixth straight loss to the Cardinals.

Despite holding Louisville (7-4) to just 7% from three (1-15 3FG,) 44% from the floor and Hailey Van Lith to to just 4-16 shooting, 0-6 from three and 21 points the Wildcats fell at home for the first time this season.

Robyn Benton lead Kentucky with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Maddie Scherr filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks before fouling out.

It was a relatively quiet night for Blair Green and Jada Walker who combined for 6 points, 2-14 FG with Walker adding 6 assists and one rebound.

Louisville's height and physicality ended up being too much for Kentucky. Cardinal forward Liz Dixon dominated down low with 16 points while Olivia Cochran grabbed 9 boards.

Ajae Petty was big in the frontcourt for Kentucky, putting up 11 points on 5-6 shooting and 6 rebounds. Nyah Leveretter added 3 points and 6 boards.

Kennedy Cambridge made her minutes count and lived up to her nickname '"scrappy" — putting up 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in her 12 minutes. Freshman Amiya Jenkins who came up clutch in big moments, adding 9 points on 4-7 shooting, 1-2 from three.

The Wildcats finished the night 42% from the floor (28-66 FG) and 38% from three (6-16 3FG.)

Up next for Kyra Elzy's Wildcats is Murray State, Friday December 16 at Memorial Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community