Kentucky women’s basketball releases 2022-23 SEC home-and-away designations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky women's basketball will play 16 SEC games during the regular season, including eight home games and eight away games.

Kentucky will host games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee in 2022-23.

UK's away games include Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky will play South Carolina twice this season, as well as its two other rotating opponents, Georgia and Missouri.

The remainder of the 2022-23 Kentucky women’s basketball schedule will be released at a later date.

