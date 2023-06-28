Kentucky women’s basketball releases 2023-24 SEC home-and-away opponents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Southeastern Conference unveiled its home-and-away designations for the upcoming women’s basketball season.

Kentucky women's basketball will play 16 times during the 2023-24 regular season, including eight home games and eight away games.

Our home @SEC games this upcoming season are...



✨ South Carolina

✨ Arkansas

✨ Mississippi State

✨ Florida

✨ Ole Miss

✨ Missouri

✨ Texas A&M

✨ Vanderbilt



Dates and tip times coming soon.



Kentucky will rotate between Rupp Arena at the Central Bank Center and the Clive M. Beck Center on Transylvania University's campus for the 2023-24 season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes renovations.

UK’s home venues for each game will be specified at a later date.

2023-24 SEC Home Games

Arkansas

Florida

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

2023-24 SEC Away Games

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Kentucky will play Arkansas, Mississippi State, and South Carolina twice this season.

The program will return to St. Thomas from Nov. 23-25 to compete at the 2023 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Wildcats will meet two 2023 NCAA Tournament teams in the “island tournament,” including NC State, Colorado, and Cincinnati.

The remainder of the 2023-24 Kentucky women’s basketball schedule will be released at a later date.