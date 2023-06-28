Watch Now
Kentucky women’s basketball releases 2023-24 SEC home-and-away opponents

UK Athletics/LEX 18
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 11:50:10-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Southeastern Conference unveiled its home-and-away designations for the upcoming women’s basketball season.

Kentucky women's basketball will play 16 times during the 2023-24 regular season, including eight home games and eight away games.

Kentucky will rotate between Rupp Arena at the Central Bank Center and the Clive M. Beck Center on Transylvania University's campus for the 2023-24 season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes renovations.

UK’s home venues for each game will be specified at a later date.

2023-24 SEC Home Games
Arkansas
Florida
Mississippi State
Missouri
Ole Miss
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt

2023-24 SEC Away Games
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Georgia
LSU
Mississippi State
South Carolina
Tennessee

Kentucky will play Arkansas, Mississippi State, and South Carolina twice this season.

The program will return to St. Thomas from Nov. 23-25 to compete at the 2023 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Wildcats will meet two 2023 NCAA Tournament teams in the “island tournament,” including NC State, Colorado, and Cincinnati.

The remainder of the 2023-24 Kentucky women’s basketball schedule will be released at a later date.

