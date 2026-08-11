Kentucky Women’s Basketball SEC Schedule Revealed for 2026-27 Season

Kentucky women’s basketball will open Southeastern Conference play on the road at Florida on Dec. 31 and close the regular season at home against Mississippi State on Feb. 28, according to the SEC schedule released Tuesday.

The Wildcats will play a 16-game league slate featuring eight home games and eight road contests. For the third consecutive season, Kentucky’s lone home-and-home matchup will be against Tennessee.

Head coach Kenny Brooks enters his third season after guiding Kentucky to a 48-19 overall record in his first two years, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2025-26 and a sixth-place SEC finish last season.

Kentucky’s home conference schedule includes matchups against Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Road trips will take the Wildcats to Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Among the marquee games on the schedule are home contests against Texas on Jan. 10 and LSU on Feb. 4, along with a Jan. 31 visit to defending national runner-up South Carolina.

The Wildcats’ two SEC byes are scheduled for Jan. 17 and Feb. 18.

The full SEC schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 31 at Florida

Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Auburn

Thursday, Jan. 7 at Missouri

Sunday, Jan. 10 vs. Texas

Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. Arkansas

Sunday, Jan. 17 BYE

Thursday, Jan. 21 vs. Tennessee

Sunday, Jan. 24 at Oklahoma

Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Alabama

Sunday, Jan. 31 at South Carolina

Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. LSU

Sunday, Feb. 7 at Georgia

Thursday, Feb. 11 at Ole Miss

Monday, Feb. 15 vs. Vanderbilt

Thursday, Feb. 18 BYE

Sunday, Feb. 21 at Tennessee

Thursday, Feb. 25 at Texas A&M

Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. Mississippi State

The 2027 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament is set for March 3-7 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

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