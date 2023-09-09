Kentucky 28 Eastern Kentucky 17

[LEX18] — Under hazy skies at Kroger Field, Kentucky defeated Eastern Kentucky 28-17 in the sixth all-time meeting between the schools. Kentucky's offense was woeful in the first half, but two crucial turnovers forced by Kentucky's defense kept the Colonels off the scoreboard. Kentucky wouldn't score until the final minute of the first half, but the offense didn't look back and Devin Leary threw touchdown passes on 4 consecutive drives.

Kentucky started the game off by going three and out. EKU's Cornelius Evans broke through to block the punt on 4th down, setting the Colonels up with a short field from their own 30-yard line. Parker McKinney would scramble 14 yards into the endzone on 3rd and long to put EKU up 7-0 early one.

Kentucky's next possession would be 11 plays, but cover just 25 yards and ended on a Devin Leary sack on 4th down to hand the ball back to the Colonels. At the end of the 1st quarter, the score was EKU 7 Kentucky 0.

Kentucky was forced to punt to open the 2nd quarter. It was a 55-yard bomb from Wilson Berry. Shortly after that, Trevin Wallace exploded into the backfield and caused an EKU fumble. Alex Afari Jr. recovered it. Kentucky couldn't capitalize on the good field position, Devin Leary had a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by a defensive lineman. Kentucky's defense made another big play, Maxwell Hairston recorded his first career interception.

Kentucky scored with 42 seconds remaining in the first half to tie it at 7. Barion Brown set up the score with a 36-yard punt return, and on the very next play, Leary found Tayvion Robinson in the corner of the endzone for the Cat's first score of the game. A great ending to an otherwise abysmal first half for the Wildcats offense.

EKU opened the second half with a 71-yard drive that resulted in a field goal for the Colonels. Kentucky answered back with their own 72-yard drive that culminated in Tayvion Robinson second touchdown of the night.

Kentucky followed up on the next drive, Tayvion Robinson took a jet sweep 56 yards and drew a horse collar penalty to set Kentucky up in the redzone. Leary found a wide-open Barion Brown to put the Wildcats up 21-10 with just under 2 minutes to play in the third quarter. Cats went on to score on 4 straight drives.

Courtland Ford started and played the entire game at right tackle. Jeremy Flax, who played the most snaps against Ball State, was unavailable.

It was the annual Heroes Day with discounted ticket prices for military, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, and government employees. Ron Gaines', Kentucky's long snapper, mother known as "The Voice" of the Chicago Police Department, sang the National Anthem.

Up next for the Wildcats the Akron Zips come to Kroger Field for a 7:30 PM kickoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

